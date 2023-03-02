Jemtec signs 5 Year Agreement with Government of Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - JEMTEC Inc. JTC (the "Company") is pleased announce that the Company has signed a 5 year lease Agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety (CPPS) to provide offender management and monitoring technology to supervise CPPS clients in the community.

Jemtec will provide CPPS with a Central Monitoring System (CMS) system needed to support the program in combination with cellular Radio Frequency (RF) monitoring in addition to non-cellular RF as well as GPS (Global Positioning System) units. This solution will provide CPPS with a modern, highly configurable, secure, flexible and expandable solution capable of supporting both the current and future business needs of the organization through improved functionality and technology.

Eric Caton, President and CEO said, "We are pleased to continue our relationship with the Province of Saskatchewan's CPPS which started in 1990 and look forward to program startup. Jemtec has provided a full spectrum of monitoring technologies and services to provincial and federal correctional as well as border services across Canada since 1987 and in doing so has built a reputation for offering the best technological solutions and support for use in this demanding environment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

