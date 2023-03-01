Senstar Awarded Major Oil Pipeline Project in Africa

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies SNT, a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a significant oil pipeline project in Africa. The project will reinforce the security of a major pipeline.

"Senstar will provide a comprehensive perimeter intrusion detection system to equip multiple sites with innovative fiber optic technologies," said Managing Director of Senstar, Fabien Haubert. "Together with local partners, we will work on a multi-layered solution that maximizes safety and security. We will also be providing a range of support services to ensure a smooth, ongoing operation."

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, correction facilities, and energy markets.

