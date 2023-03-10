JOYY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. YY ("JOYY" or the "Company," formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the U.S. market closes on March 15, 2023.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: #10029496



All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029496-oiro78.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through March 23, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031 Singapore: 800-101-3223 Hong Kong: 800-930-639 Conference ID: #10029496



About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.

Jane Xie/Maggie Yan

Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: joyy@icrinc.com