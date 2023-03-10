ñol


Directorate change

by Globe Newswire
March 10, 2023 2:00 AM | 3 min read

For immediate release

10 March 2023

Serabi Gold Plc 
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Directorate Change

Serabi Gold plc (SRBSBI, the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that Mr Aquiles Alegria, who has served as a Director of Serabi since July 2014, is standing down from the Board with immediate effect.

Michael Lynch-Bell, Chairman of Serabi commented:

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to Aquiles for his contribution to Serabi over the past nine years and in particular the knowledge and support he has provided to our exploration teams. I am pleased that he will continue to be available to support the Company, and we wish Aquiles the very best for the future."

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website: www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland Cornish / Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker		 
Ross Allister /Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
  
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard GreenfieldTel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
  
Camarco        
Financial PR		 
Gordon Poole / Emily HallTel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

A copy of this announcement is available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold

ENDS


