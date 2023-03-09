INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Potential Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ: SIVB) Shareholders

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all purchasers and holders of SVB Financial Group ("SVB Financial" or the "Company") SIVB common stock and other SVB securities.



Background on SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a diversified financial services company, as well as a bank holding company and a financial holding company. SVB Financial is incorporated in Delaware and maintains its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Through its various subsidiaries and divisions, SVB Financial offers a diverse set of banking and financial products and services to support clients of all sizes and stages throughout their life cycles.

The Securities Fraud Claims

During the relevant time period, the Company made materially false and misleading statements concerning deposits with high cash burn companies, claiming that such depositors had "off balance sheet" assets that could replenish deposit cash as it is withdrawn. However, a high percentage of SVB Financial's high cash burn depositors were unable to replenish deposits. The draw-down of customer accounts forced SVB Financial to sell bonds. Due to rising interest rates, SVB Financial realized significant losses in their bond sales. Additionally, the Company claimed that it had "de-risked" its loan business over time. This appears to be untrue.

Shares of SVB Financial plummeted after the company announced a $1.75 billion share sale on March 9, 2023, as the Company battled rapidly increasing cash burn due to declining deposits from startups struggling with a venture capital funding drought. In a letter to investors, CEO Greg Becker explained that the funds are needed because the bank expects "continued high interest rates, pressured public and private markets, and elevated cash burn levels from our clients as they invest in their businesses." The Company lowered its outlook for current-quarter and full-year deposits, net investment income, net interest margin and expenses, while raising full-year core free income guidance.

On this news the price of SVB Financial common stock plunged from $267.83 per share on March 8, 2023, to close at $106.04 per share (a decline of $161.79 per share) on March 9, 2023 – a drop of 60.4% – on unusually high trading volume.

