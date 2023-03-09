Iterum Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fully year 2022 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its business.



Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is currently advancing its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, in Phase 3 clinical development with an oral formulation. Sulopenem also has an IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://www.iterumtx.com.