Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend

ATLANTA, GA., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. COLD (the "Company" or "Americold"), the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2023, payable to holders of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.



Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

