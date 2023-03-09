Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Appointment of Rob Dawson as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ("Badger" or the "Company") BDGI is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rob Dawson to the office of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 10, 2023. Mr. Dawson will succeed Mr. Pramod Bhatia, who has held the office on an interim basis since November 2022.



Mr. Dawson brings over 25 years of finance, corporate development, sustainability, governance, and senior executive experience from various industries. Most recently, Mr. Dawson served as a Managing Director of BluMaple Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in industrial based low-carbon energy innovators. Prior to BluMaple Capital Partners, Mr. Dawson served as Chief Financial Officer and then Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development of Tervita Corporation, a publicly traded environmental and waste services company, up to its $2.3 billion combination with SECURE Energy Services Inc. Mr. Dawson also served as Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, a publicly traded energy company, until its $6.6 billion acquisition by Suncor Energy in 2016.

"I would like to sincerely thank Mr. Bhatia for his service as Interim Chief Financial Officer, and look forward to Badger benefiting greatly from his continued contributions as Vice President, Finance," said Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer of Badger. "Mr. Dawson's professional track record proves his ability to grow companies responsibly. I am confident that his capabilities and experiences fit well with Badger's strategy, and that he is well-qualified to help lead the Company going forward," Blackadar added.

In addition to holding a Bachelor of Commerce (BComm) from the University of Calgary, Mr. Dawson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), a Chartered Accountant (CA), and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. BDGI is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company's key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company introduced the Badger AirvacTM, in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is also used for safe excavation but utilizes compressed air instead of water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing excavation materials into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac and airvac units at its plant in Red Deer Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac and airvac units.

