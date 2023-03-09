Work Truck Solutions Expands Supply Chain Support

Chico, CA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading authority on commercial vehicle configurations and business vehicle use cases, launched their updated upfitter software suite, plus released their 2023 upfitter product roadmap. Two years of drastically lower vehicle production has accelerated the focus on innovation in data reporting and online ordering. The updated upfitter suite includes 5 on-demand reports offering insight into inventory, on-lot movement, days to turn, leads by product (chassis and body types) and dealership statistics. In addition, the reporting helps upfitters locate bare trucks and van chassis, as well as compare their performance by categories to aggregated competitors.

And now, active body manufacturers are being featured on Work Truck Solutions dealers' websites in CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog that helps buyers shop for any out of stock configuration they want to order.

Along with new data reporting and the integration of manufacturers' products into EZOrder™ and CV Showroom, Work Truck Solutions is also launching new functionality for distributors and manufacturers on their national marketplace, Comvoy.com. All industry distributors and manufacturers will be listed on Comvoy and will be searchable by name and zip code. Enhanced Comvoy listings will highlight manufacturer and distributor certifications, products, services, and more.

"We are committed to connecting the entire supply chain - helping buyers understand the unique value of each upfit brand - and continuing to create efficiencies throughout the ecosystem," said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions. "As we move more and more of the transactional steps of buying a commercial vehicle online, demonstrated by our recent releases of online finance approval and online transport scheduling, we want to include and empower our upfit manufacturers and distributors, who are essential to this B2B value chain, to take advantage of both the marketing and operational benefits."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

