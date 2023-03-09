Media Advisory: Women, Life, Freedom: Canadian and Global Events to Stand in Solidarity with the Women of Iran

TORONTO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) and groups across the world are organizing events on March 11th and 12th to show continued support of Iran's revolution for freedom.

The poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls is another link in the chain of crimes committed by the Islamic Republic, and it is another attempt by the Regime to silence the voices of Iranian women and girls. The Association continues to stand in solidarity with the women of Iran and their distressed families and condemns these abhorrent crimes.

In addition to 10 Canadian locations (listed below), there will also be events in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherland, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The events will be taking place on Saturday, March 11th and Sunday, March 12th depending on location. Please refer to the information below for the specific date of your region's event.

Updates and additional information for each event, including those outside of Canada, can be found here:

https://rally.ps752justice.com

Please see below a summary of Canadian events.

Calgary, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Calgary City Hall

Edmonton, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Edmonton City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

London, ON: 2:00pm EST at the intersection of Oxford and Wonderland

Montreal, QB: 1:00pm EST at Phillips Square

Ottawa, ON: 12:00pm EST at the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights, 220 Elgin St.

Sudbury, ON: 1:30pm EST at Bell Park, York St. parking lot

Toronto, ON: 1:00pm EST at Queen's Park

Windsor, ON: 2:00pm EST in front of Devonshire Mall

Winnipeg, MB: 2:00pm CST at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association, will be speaking at this event

Vancouver, BC: 2:00pm PST on Sunday, March 12 at Canada Place

Nanaimo, BC: 2:00pm PST at the intersection of Terminal Ave and Commercial St.

For media inquiries, please contact: Navaz Ebrahim navaz.ebrahim@ps752justice.com