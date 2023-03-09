Dental Chairs Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Forecast

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental chairs market 2023 is set to gain traction from the rising incidence of oral disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected around 3.58 million people worldwide in the year 2016. Additionally, growing advancements in dental chairs, which are providing advantages such as safety and effectiveness during dental surgeries, minimized dental trauma and better quality of patient comfort, are likely to boost the global dental chairs market during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Dental Chairs Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Design (Ceiling-Mounted Design, Mobile-Independent Design, Dental Chair-Mounted Design), By Application (Examination Dental Chairs, Surgical Dental Chairs, Orthodontic Dental Chairs), By Product (Powered Dental Chairs, Non-powered Dental Chairs), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), And Geography Forecast Till 2030." The report further mentions that the upsurging demand for comfortable and well-equipped chairs for performing examinations would affect the market positively.





Request a free sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-chairs-market-100524





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2019 to 2021

Key Takeaways:

The dental chair market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for dental services, technological advancements, and the rising geriatric population.

However, the high cost of dental chairs, limited access to dental services, and the shortage of skilled dental professionals are some of the major constraints to the growth of the market.

The integration of technology, the emphasis on patient comfort and relaxation, and the focus on sustainability are some of the current trends in the dental chairs market.

The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for dental professionals to purchase dental chairs online, leading to increased competition among manufacturers and lower prices for buyers.

The dental chair market is highly regulated, and meeting the regulatory requirements can be a challenge for dental chair manufacturers.

Dental Chairs Market Drivers

Drivers:

Growing demand for dental services: The increasing awareness about oral health and the availability of advanced dental treatments have resulted in a growing demand for dental services, which is driving the demand for dental chairs.

Technological advancements: Advancements in dental chair technology have resulted in the development of chairs with improved ergonomics, functionality, and patient comfort, which is driving the adoption of dental chairs.

Rising geriatric population: The ageing population is more prone to dental problems, which is driving the demand for dental services, including dental chairs.

Increasing dental tourism: The growing trend of dental tourism, where individuals travel to other countries for dental treatment, is driving the demand for dental chairs in these regions.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-chairs-market-100524





Highlights of the Report:

In-depth information about the competitive landscape.

Extensive analysis of the dental chairs market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and restraints.

List of all the key players and the important business strategies that they follow.

The estimated, historic, and current market size to help our clients understand the value of the market.

Introduction to Technologically Advanced Chairs Will Boost Growth

Nowadays, there is increasing adoption of prosthodontics across the world. Additionally, the rising prevalence of tooth decay, especially amongst children is set to drive the dental chairs market growth in the coming years. Besides, manufacturers are introducing numerous technological advancements that are further providing various advantages, namely, the better quality of patient comfort, minimized dental trauma, effectiveness, and safety during dental surgeries. However, the non-availability of trained dentists in developing countries, as well as the expensive nature of innovative dental chairs may obstruct the growth of the market.

North America to Lead Backed by Rising Geriatric Population

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is likely to generate the highest dental chair market revenue and retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing chronic facial and mouth pain cases. In addition to that, the rising geriatric population would also contribute to the growth in this region. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that approximately 45.8% of people belonging to the U.S., were affected by dental cavities in 2016.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would follow in the footsteps of North America and remain in the second position on account of the increasing cases of dental diseases caused by a lack of a healthy diet and overconsumption of alcohol and tobacco. Furthermore, private as well as government healthcare agencies are conducting numerous awareness programs to educate the masses about various topics, such as oral hygiene, mouth cancers, the establishment of healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing innovations in the healthcare sector. Coupled with this, the surging patient pool would also aid in augmenting the market growth in this region.





Pre Book - Dental Chairs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100524





Competitive Landscape:

DentalEZ Acquires Forest Dental & Launches Fusion Equipment Package

The top companies present in the market are persistently striving to gain the maximum dental chair market share by acquiring other organizations. More and more mergers and acquisitions are giving rise to an increasing number of product launches, which, in turn, is expanding the product portfolio. Below are two of the key industry developments:

May 2019 : DentalEZ, Inc., a provider of dental operatory systems and equipment based in Malvern, launched the Fusion equipment package from Forest Dental. The package includes a dental light, a dental unit, and a patient chair. It not only focuses on affordability and design, but also provides high-quality surface and bearings treatments, hydraulics, and electronics.

: DentalEZ, Inc., a provider of dental operatory systems and equipment based in Malvern, launched the Fusion equipment package from Forest Dental. The package includes a dental light, a dental unit, and a patient chair. It not only focuses on affordability and design, but also provides high-quality surface and bearings treatments, hydraulics, and electronics. December 2018: DentalEZ successfully acquired Forest Dental, a renowned manufacturer of dental operatory equipment headquartered in Australia. The company is known for its extremely simple yet reliable technology. This acquisition provides the former with an exciting addition to a wide range of dental products. DentalEZ can now reach multiple consumer segments with its complementary product offering.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles a few of the most prominent organizations operating in the dental chairs market. They are as follows:

Forest Dental

Danaher

Dexta Corp.

A-dec Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Technodent

DentalEZ Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Midmark Corp.

Dome Inc.

Other key market players

Market Segmentation:

By Design

Ceiling-Mounted Design

Mobile-Independent Design

Dental Chair-Mounted Design

By Application

Examination Dental Chairs

Surgical Dental Chairs

Orthodontic Dental Chairs

By Product

Powered Dental Chairs

Non-powered Dental Chairs

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Request a Complete TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/toc/dental-chairs-market-100524





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245