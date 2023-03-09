VEON to Accelerate Digital Operator Roll-Out with Appointment of Group DO1440 Officer





Amsterdam, Netherlands, 9th March 2023 - VEON Ltd. VEONVEON)), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces it has appointed a dedicated Group DO1440 Officer, Lasha Tabidze, to support its operating companies in executing its digital operator model.

Lasha Tabidze has a strong track record in delivering digital products and digital transformation. His previous roles include CEO of Beeline Georgia, which was sold by VEON in 2022. In his Group DO1440 Officer role, Mr. Tabidze will report to VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

"Our ambition with the digital operator model is to be relevant to and engaged with our customers for the entire 1,440 minutes of a day. Establishing this new role will strengthen the Group's support to each of our operating companies in accelerating their digital operator roll-out, transforming our value proposition from traditional telcos to providers of digital experiences," said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. "We are pleased to welcome Lasha back to the VEON Group in this high-level role that is central to our strategy."

With the digital operator 1440 model, VEON Group companies combine the power of mobile internet connectivity with a full portfolio of locally relevant digital products in financial services, entertainment, health, education, mobile commerce and other verticals. With continued focus on this model, the Group has transformed its customer base, serving more than one-fifth of its connectivity customers with digital applications and services as well as with 4G data and voice. The model was recently recognized as "Best Service for Connected Consumers" at GSMA's GLOMO awards at MWC Barcelona 2023.

"I am thrilled to rejoin VEON in the Group DO1440 Officer capacity," said Lasha Tabidze. "In the new role, I will be driving best practices across the operating companies. This will assist in the development of applications and technology solutions that will deliver greater engagement and value generation for our customers world-wide."

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world's population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the closing of the transactions described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There can be no assurance that the initiatives referred to above will be successful.

