Trisura Group Welcomes Anik Lanthier to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") TSU today announced the appointment of Anik Lanthier to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Lanthier has enjoyed a long and successful career in the financial services industry, most recently leading Fiera Capital's Public Markets team and previously holding a number of senior roles at PSP Investments.

"We are very pleased to welcome Anik Lanthier to our Board of Directors. Ms. Lanthier is a highly respected, seasoned professional with valuable experience in investment management, risk management, governance, and social and environmental responsibility, amongst other areas. We look forward to the guidance Ms. Lanthier will provide as Trisura continues to execute its strategy," said George Myhal, Chair, Board of Directors, Trisura Group Ltd.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and fronting segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

