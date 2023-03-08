DEADLINE ALERT for ALIZY, IVVD, RVYL, and SQ: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Allianz SE ALIZYALIZF))

Class Period: March 9, 2018 – May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. IVVD

Class Period: November 29, 2021 – December 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; (3) that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ryvyl Inc. f/k/a/ Greenbox POS RVYL

Class Period: January 29, 2021 – January 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's financial statements in 2021 and 2022 contained errors resulting in overstatements of revenue, assets, and stockholders' equity and understatements of losses; (2) as a result, Ryvyl would restate certain financials; (3) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (4) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Block, Inc. f/k/a Square Inc. SQ

Class Period: November 4, 2021 – April 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants did not satisfy the mandatory conditions necessary to exempt them from registration under Section 3(a)(10) and permit the issuance and sale of unregistered Block Shares; (2) in violation of Sections 5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act, no registration statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or been in effect with respect to these Block Shares issued, solicited, and sold by means of Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the "Acquisition"); (3) in order to push the Acquisition through, defendants failed to comply with Section 3(a)(10)'s mandatory preconditions in several respects; and (4) defendants' grossly negligent failures deprived the Supreme Court of New South Wales ("NSW Court") of critical information necessary for any genuine appraisal of the Merger's supposed "fairness," and furthermore deprived plaintiff and other Afterpay shareholders of their statutory right to appear and present to the NSW Court the host of serious concerns and material (yet undisclosed) information ahead of the Acquisition.

