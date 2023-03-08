CEO Gina Boswell Named One of the Most Inspirational Women Leaders by Women's Wear Daily

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Women's Wear Daily (WWD) named Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell to their list of the 25 Most Inspirational Women Leaders.



In partnership with Berns Communications Group's Influencer Networks and in celebration of International Women's Day, WWD recognizes extraordinary women in business who have overcome challenges, broken barriers and fostered space within the fashion, apparel and retail industry for future women leaders to grow.

As part of their celebration, Gina Boswell will be featured in a special WWD article highlighting the 25 honorees and sharing some of their wisdom and advice for other women leaders.

"It's an incredible honor to be named to this distinguished list alongside such a talented group of women leaders," says Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell. "Retail and beauty industries have a unique opportunity to model how female representation in leadership roles can deliver better results. And it's vital that women in every field remember to pull others up as they advance."

For more information on this honor, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

For more information, please contact: