SOTERA HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sotera Health Company - SHC

NEW ORLEANS, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 27, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sotera Health Company SHC, if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's November 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"); (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's March 2021 secondary public offering (the "SPO," and together with the IPO, the "Offerings"); and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.



If you purchased or acquired shares of Sotera as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-shc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 27, 2023 .

Sotera and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in conjunction with the Offerings, violating federal securities laws.

On September 19, 2022, a jury presiding over the first lawsuit against the Company to go to trial arising from the Company's Ethylene Oxide ("EtO") emissions held it liable for "willful and wanton" misconduct in failing to prevent toxic EtO emissions and failing to warn about the severe health hazard posed by them, which caused the plaintiff's cancer condition.

On this news, the price of Sotera's shares plummeted, falling by $4.90 per share or approximately 33.3%.

The case is Oakland County Employees' Retirement System and Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Sotera Health Company, No. 23-cv-143.

