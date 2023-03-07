Inaugural Thought Leader Talks Event Announces Fort Worth as Host City and Featured Speakers

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought-Leader, a leading public speaking consulting company, announced the launch of the first-ever Thought Leader Talks event, an intimate 4-hour multi-speaker event that features diverse leaders and topics, and hands-on activities with the purpose of discussing ideas in the categories of health, wealth, and relationships.



The announcement was made by Fort Worth local, Elayna Fernández, a Certified Thought Leader Speaker Coach and Community Activator who will be hosting this event on behalf of Thought-Leader on March 26th, 2023 at the Sheraton Downtown Fort Worth.

Of the event, Ms. Fernández, who is also known as the Positive MOM, said, "our goal is to add value to the community by creating a space for connection, inspiration, and transformation."

This event, which will run from 1 pm to 5 pm CST, marks Thought-Leader's commitment to hosting exclusive live events around the nation, with the goal to establish a global presence.

The theme of the Thought Leader Talks, "Impacting Communities Through Bright Ideas," will explore the ways in which event participants can create change in the way they lead as individuals, parents, and community members.

"We are featuring diverse speakers that truly have a passion to impact the world with their ideas. They are all heart-centered thought leaders who are already making a difference in the world," she said, speaking of the roster for this inaugural event.

The featured speakers at the Thought Leader Talks March 2023 event are:

Mary Cheyne, MBA, best-selling author and TEDx speaker whose training and coaching has impacted tens of thousands of people in 4 continents. Her talk is titled: "Awakening Heart-Centered Women to Claim Her REAL Voice."

Mariah & Byron Edgington, authors, keynote speakers, husband and wife, who will be teaching attendees "How to Navigate Neurodifferences to Strengthen Relationships."

Jossie Haines, an executive coach who enables women in tech to lead authentically and thrive, will be sharing "How to Build Inclusive High-Performing Teams."

Jody Moore, a master-level life coach, has helped over 100 thousand people be Better Than Happy through her book and podcast of that same title, and will explain our "Positive Thought Problems."

Mary Ottman, helps aspiring to mid-level managers become unstoppable high-performance leaders and provides a refreshing perspective on leadership and will discuss how people can "Overcome the Unspoken Barriers to Becoming a Great Leader."

Alicia Shelly, Board Certified Internal Medicine, Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity, and medical director for the non-profit Hope Missions 360, will teach us how to "Use The Ironwoman Mindset and Achieve Your Ideal Weight."

Preethi Srinivas, User Experience Researcher at an American multinational technology company, will be uncovering an unusual and unexpected way to "Building a sacred bond for mental wellbeing."

In addition to this stellar lineup, the event will feature special community guests who are known for making a difference the Dallas Fort Worth area.

Participation in the Thought Leader Talks event is limited, and tickets are available, while they last, on Eventbrite. Expected guests will include authors, speakers, coaches, consultants, parents, educators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and retired individuals with a passion to grow, serve, and improve the community in which they live.

For more information or to attend, visit https://eventbrite.com/e/thought-leader-talks-tickets-548169779567

ABOUT Thought-Leader

The Thought-Leader mission is to impact the world through bright ideas. We achieve that by providing speaking and business training to thought leaders with impactful messages that transform people and communities in the areas of relationships, health, and wealth. We are committed to developing programs to help thought leaders learn the ins and outs of becoming a public speaker and master their message and get it out into the world, where it belongs.

For more information, visit www.thought-leader.com

ABOUT Elayna Fernández

Known worldwide as the Positive MOM, Elayna Fernández is a bestselling author, internationally acclaimed storyteller, and award-winning mom entrepreneur. As founder of The Positive MOM Community, Elayna helps moms craft their stories and turn them into streams of income.

Her blog, books, and programs inspire millions of moms around the world to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole. A several-time TEDx Speaker and a featured keynote speaker in prestigious stages around the world, Elayna weaves the tragedy, trauma, and turmoil she's endured into her storytelling to inspire moms to validate their own pain, so they can feel seen, safe, and supported and allow others do the same. For media inquiries, contact elayna@thepositivemom.com.

CONTACT

Lindsay Allinson

la@thought-leader.com



