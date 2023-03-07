Zeda, Inc. (Formerly PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing) Closes $52 Million Series B Financing Round

FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeda, Inc. (previously PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing), a global leader in advanced 3D manufacturing and nanotech solutions for the medical, space, aerospace, and defense industries, closed a $52 million equity and debt financing for a total capital raise of $68 million to date.



The Series B round included participation by multiple new institutional and strategic investors, including Michelin, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (a Mitsubishi Chemical Group company), and Fives Group. It was jointly led by existing investors: Boutique Venture Partners, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, DOV Management, and Solvay Ventures.

The company will primarily use the proceeds to fund its new advanced manufacturing digital foundry in Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as expand our facilities globally to address the growth in demand for metal 3D printing in the medical, aerospace, defense, space, and energy applications as well as expansion into the Asian market for its medical implant applications. This follows the announcement last year of an agreement with the Singapore Healthcare Clusters and the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) to grow the 3D-printed implant market in the region.

Shri Shetty, CEO of Zeda (formerly PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing), said, "Zeda is seeing exponential growth in our served markets, driven by our regulated-industry partners and products, due to the global environment and localizing of supply chains. We are delighted to have closed a substantial round, particularly with the current economic headwinds. This further validates our vision for the company and the capabilities of our exceptional team to execute against our business plan."

Dr. Rami El Assal, Managing General Partner and Co-founder of Boutique Venture Partners, which specializes in early-stage investments in life sciences and healthcare, commented, "We're delighted to continue to support Zeda in their Series B round. What impresses me most about the company is its ability to provide a complete solution for medical devices from concept to production – dramatically speeding innovation."

DOV Management Founder & CEO David You stated, "As this funding round shows, there is a market even in tough times for industry leaders like Zeda. Few challenges are as complex as revitalizing localized manufacturing and securing critical supply chains. We're pleased to invest in Zeda as we believe, leveraging advanced manufacturing and technology, it's best positioned to deliver reliable, high-quality products across multiple regulated industries and applications."

Mr. Kobayashi, Head of the Corporate Office of Innovation at Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (a Mitsubishi Chemical Group company), commented, "We are very excited to be a partner of Zeda and are impressed with Zeda's quality control system for printed implants. We also believe that TNSC's technologies, including purity control of printing atmosphere and surface modification of printed parts, will further enhance Zeda's process."

Zeda (formerly PrinterPrezz / Vertex Manufacturing) is a leading technology solutions company. Our objective is to better lives by investing in cutting-edge technologies, innovative companies, and groundbreaking ideas. Our foundation combines expertise from diverse industries, including AM, nanotech, precision manufacturing, and incubating new ideas. Servicing highly regulated industries such as medical, space, defense, and aerospace, Zeda's mission is to build it all better together.

