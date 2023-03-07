ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in March Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
March 7, 2023 9:15 AM | 2 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCCCYCCP ", Cyclacel", or the ", Company", ))), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced today that the Company plans to participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at two investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference:

Location:Virtual
Format:Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
Date:March 13-15, 2023
Fireside chat:March 13, 10:00am ET
Presenter:Spiro Rombotis
Webcast:Link

35th Annual Roth Conference:

Location:Dana Point, CA
Format:Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
Date:March 12-14, 2023
Fireside chat:March 13, 3:00pm PT
Presenter:Paul McBarron
Webcast:Link


About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Contacts

Company:Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
Investor Relations:Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

© Copyright 2023 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved