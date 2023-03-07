Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in March Investor Conferences

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCCCYCCP ", Cyclacel", or the ", Company", ))), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced today that the Company plans to participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at two investor conferences.



Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference:

Location: Virtual Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Date: March 13-15, 2023 Fireside chat: March 13, 10:00am ET Presenter: Spiro Rombotis Webcast: Link

35 th Annual Roth Conference:

Location: Dana Point, CA Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Date: March 12-14, 2023 Fireside chat: March 13, 3:00pm PT Presenter: Paul McBarron Webcast: Link



About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com .

Contacts

Company: Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com Investor Relations: Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

© Copyright 2023 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.