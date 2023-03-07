Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

DEVON, Pa, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZYNE, the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 4:40 p.m. ET, and host investor meetings.



Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company's management during the conference should contact the Oppenheimer conference coordinator. A webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investors section of the Zynerba website at www.zynerba.com as well as an archived webcast of the presentation that will be available on-demand for 60 days following the event.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome and 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

