Workplace Safety Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

There has been an increasing need for safety systems around the world in order to identify the safety at the workplace such as corporate offices, industries, and other places. For instance, as per the report by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fatal work injuries recorded in the United States increased from 5,250 in 2018 to 5,333 in 2019.

However, the rising trend of automation in several industries is projected to hinder the growth of this market.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high demand for workplace safety systems in order to ensure safety at the workplace. Hence, this pandemic has not impacted the growth of workplace safety market, which acts as a driving factor for this market's growth.

Industry Development-

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA) launched a free, online video training course for the roofing industry workers to increase their ability to address fall hazards.





List of Key Players in the Workplace Safety Market Report-

Drivers/Restraints-

Increasing Investments in Research and Development of Workplace Safety Systems to Fuel the Market

The leading companies in the workplace safety market are concentrating on increasing their investments in the research and development of safety systems at the workplaces in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for the workers in the offices. Thus, this is a crucial factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation-

On the basis of component, this market is divided into solution, services – safety consulting, safety training, site safety staffing, and others. Based on type, the market is classified into personal safety, public safety and machinery and equipment safety. By industry, the market is categorized into oil and gas, chemical, automotive, energy and power, transportation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary-

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends related to the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Tech-Savvy People to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to dominate in the workplace safety market share on account of the increasing number of tech-savvy people and the rising number of workplace safety system providing companies in this region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market due to the strict government and regulatory framework for labor safety and well-being in the countries such as India, China, and others.





Competitive Landscape-

Rising Adoption of Workplace Safety Systems with Enhanced Features to Intensify Competition

The prominent companies in the workplace safety market are focusing on the rising adoption of enhanced safety systems equipped with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to widen their product offerings and establish a strong footprint in this market.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Global Statistics — Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Workplace Safety Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis — By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

……………

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis — Major Players

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Products & Services

12.3 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Recent developments

12.5 Major Investments

12.6 Regional Market Size and Demand

13. Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued……………….





