Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties" or the "Company") MPW. The investigation concerns whether Medical Properties and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Medical Properties is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased healthcare facilities.

On February 23, 2023, for fourth quarter and full year 2022, MPW disclosed an impairment of about $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect Medical Holdings as well as a write off of about $112 million in unbilled rent for the same client. On this news, the price of Medical Properties shares declined by $1.06 per share, or approximately 8.69%, from $12.20 per share to close at $11.14 on February 23, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medical Properties securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

