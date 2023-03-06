ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC, a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.



The live webcast of the discussion will be available through the investor section of the company's website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, (2) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, and (3) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer

dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com

info@oricpharma.com