RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 43rd Annual Cowen & Company Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 7th

by Globe Newswire
March 6, 2023 6:00 AM | 1 min read

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. RDNT, a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Gregory Sorensen, M.D., CEO and co-founder of DeepHealth (RadNet's Artificial Intelligence Division), will be presenting at the Cowen & Company Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time (6:50 a.m. Pacific Time).

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/rdnt/2026416 and www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet'' menu section and "News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Time: 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:50 a.m. Pacific Time
URL: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/rdnt/2026416

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

 


