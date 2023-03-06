With 8.5% CAGR, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size Worth USD 149.13 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile virtual network operator market size was valued at USD 78.15 billion in 2022 and USD 84.36 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 149.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. 5G and quick adoption of latest wireless technologies is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development

January 2023: T-Mobile partnered with Nextbase, which provides smart car dash-cams. The partnership enabled Nextbase to deploy IQ dash-cam with network connectivity, which featured over-the-air notifications, updates, real-time video, and others.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 149.13 Billion Base Year 2022 MVNO Market Size in 2022 USD 78.15 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140





Key Takeaways

In addition to managing a subscriber base of 30,000 businesses and 500,000 consumers in the area, Coriolis Telecom was acquired for USD 298 million, plus an extra USD 117 million.

Some MNOs are anticipated to reorganize their branding strategies and reabsorb their sub-brands rather than launching new sub-brands.

depicts the demand for less expensive 5G-compatible mobile devices and the increasing penetration of 5G in the MVNO business.

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator's capacity to create new services is constrained by their reliance on the network provider.





Drivers and Restraints

Rapid Adoption of Wireless Technologies to Propel Market Growth

Rapid adoption of wireless technologies and 5G is set to drive the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market growth. 5G is expected to boost a new era of connectivity, increasing efficiency, and new services across industries. Mobile network operators continue to hold a strong position in 5G deployment and future technology testing. Growing penetration of 5G in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry and the demand for cheaper 5G-supported mobile devices.

Increasing competition among MVNOs and MNOs is set to restrain the market growth.









Regional Insights

Europe to Dictate Market Share Owing to Increasing Mobile Penetration

Europe is expected to hold majority part in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market share due to increasing mobile penetration and utilization of IoT devices. The market in the region reached the valuation of USD 29.45 billion in 2022 as majority of the countries in the region deployed commercial 5G services.

The Middle East & Africa is one of the fastest-growing regions for the market as Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licensing in the region benefits consumers and network operators. Investors look for opportunities to adopt MVNOs as early as possible from consumer behaviors.

South America is anticipated to show steady growth with changes in their regulations, providing enormous opportunities for local and global service providers for the introduction of new services, capture major industry verticals, and generate regional revenue.

Segments

Demand for Control on Networking Services and Independent Technological Platforms to Propel Market Growth

Based on operational model, the market is distributed into reseller, service provider, and full MVNO. Full MVNOs to dominate the MVNO market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Postpaid Plans to be Prime Part Owing to Various Features

According to service type, the market is divided into postpaid and prepaid. Postpaid segment to hold the largest part in the segment and to have high CAGR as it provides features such as lower data throttling and network deprioritization.

Business Subscribers to Lead as MVNO Helps in Various Business Functions

According to subscriber, the market is divided into business and individual/residential. Business segment is set to have a majority part as businesses use MVNO plans to standardize the business models and include business management functions such as funding requirements, market assessment, financial analysis, product differentiation, and market segmentation.





Competitive Landscape

Partnership Strategies by Key Players to Drive Market Development

Key industry players in the market such as Verizon Communications Inc., Comcast Corporation, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile USA Inc., Google Fi (Google LLC), Freenet AG, and Lyca Mobile have been adopting strategic collaborations and partnerships. In December 2022, Grover partnered with Gigs, a data-subscription telecom as a service platform provider for launching its mobile virtual network operating services. The company also provides eSIM services in the U.S. and has entered the European market recently.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Comcast Corporation (U.S.)

FreeNet AG (Germany)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

T-Mobile USA Inc. (U.S.)

Charter Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Lyca Mobile (U.K.)

Cricket Wireless LLC (U.S.)

Google Fi (U.S.)

Republic Wireless (U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Operational Model (USD) Reseller Service Provider Full MVNO By Service Type (USD) Postpaid Prepaid By Subscriber (USD) Business Individual/Residential By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Operational Model (USD) Reseller Service Provider Full MVNO By Service Type (USD) Postpaid Prepaid By Subscriber (USD) Business Individual/Residential By Country (USD) U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Operational Model (USD) Reseller Service Provider Full MVNO By Service Type (USD) Postpaid Prepaid By Subscriber (USD) Business Individual/Residential By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



FAQs

How big is the MVNO market?

In 2023, the MVNO industry was estimated to be worth USD 84.36 billion. By 2030, the market is anticipated to hit USD 149.13 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Which companies dominate the Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market?

Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.), Comcast Corporation (U.S.), FreeNet AG (Germany), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), T-Mobile USA Inc. (U.S.), Charter Communications Inc. (U.S.), Lyca Mobile (U.K.), Cricket Wireless LLC (U.S.), Google Fi (U.S.), Republic Wireless (U.S.) are the top players in the market





