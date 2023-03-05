BROS INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Dutch Bros Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Dutch Bros Inc. BROS securities between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until May 1, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Dutch Bros class action lawsuit. Captioned Peacock v. Dutch Bros Inc., No. 23-cv-01794 (S.D.N.Y.), the Dutch Bros class action lawsuit charges Dutch Bros and certain of Dutch Bros' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Dutch Bros operates and franchises drive-thru coffee shops.

The Dutch Bros class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dutch Bros was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; and (ii) as a result, Dutch Bros was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022.

On May 11, 2022, Dutch Bros announced disappointing financial results and revealed that its margins decreased, stating that "a confluence of cost pressures overwhelmed our decisions around price and resulted in near-term margin compression." On this news, Dutch Bros' stock price fell more than 26%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Dutch Bros securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Dutch Bros class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Dutch Bros class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Dutch Bros class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Dutch Bros class action lawsuit.

