Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



43 rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference Orphan epilepsies panel on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET





Needham Neuroscience Forum Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET



The events will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website at www.praxismedicines.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on Praxis' website for at least 30 days following the events.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact Alex Kane Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 617-300-8481 Media Contact Ian Stone Canale Communications Ian.stone@canalecomm.com 619-849-5388