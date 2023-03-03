ñol


Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
March 3, 2023 4:01 PM | 1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Fate Therapeutics") FATE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM ET in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET in Miami, Florida

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's effector cell pipeline includes multiplexed-engineered, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, such as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target tumor-associated antigens and are intended to deliver multiple mechanisms of therapeutic importance to patients including in combination with well-established cancer therapies. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Matthew Guido
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
matthew.guido@sternir.com


