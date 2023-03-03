ñol


Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

by Globe Newswire
March 3, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read

PURCHASE, NY, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC, the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston on March 6, 2023. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investors:
Patrick Feeley
IR@teladochealth.com


