Chatmeter to Present on the Power of Brand Intelligence at Six Conferences in March

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Chatmeter, the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility, will lead discussions at six upcoming conferences in March 2023, across the retail, finance, restaurant, and healthcare industries. The Company will discuss how brands can use AI as a force for good by connecting with -- and listening to -- consumers, and tap into hyper-local brand intelligence to create a competitive advantage.



Chatmeter will be speaking at the following events throughout the month:

Future Stores , March 5-7 in Miami Chatmeter will host a roundtable on March 6 at 4:15pm EST on harnessing the power of unstructured data to drive reputation & brand intelligence, leading to agile, meaningful CX.

Future Digital Finance , March 6-7 in Austin, TX Chatmeter will host a digital innovation roundtable on March 6 at 1:15pm CST on harnessing the power of unstructured data to drive reputation & brand intelligence, leading to agile, meaningful CX.

Millenniu m Alliance: Transformational CMO , March 7-8 in Charlotte, NC Chatmeter will be the exclusive leader of a 60 minute roundtable discussion on March 8 at 8:50am EST.

Millennium Alliance: Digital Healthcare Transformati on , March 9-10 in Austin, TX Chatmeter will be the exclusive leader of a 60 minute workshop on March 10 at 11:50am CST.

Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit , March 20-22 in Coral Gables, FL Chatmeter will participate in a 15-minute session to present a case study of working with a restaurant operator on March 21 at 3:45pm EDT.

VIVE 2023 , March 26-29 in Nashville, TN Chatmeter will host two 10-minute presentations on "How AI-powered deep listening drives patient loyalty and growth for multi-location healthcare enterprises" on March 27 and March 28.

In addition to presenting at these industry events, Chatmeter will also be an exhibitor at Shoptalk , March 26-29 in Las Vegas (booth 1950), where it will be hosting demos of its powerful, end-to-end platform.

For more information or to schedule an in-person meeting with Chatmeter at one of the upcoming events, please email info@chatmeter.com .

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com .

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

Alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149