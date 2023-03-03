ECARX to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 14, 2023

In 2023, ECARX has announced partnerships and collaborations with companies including AMD, SiEngine, and FAW, building on the strong momentum seen in 2H22

LONDON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. ECX ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that Ramesh Narasimhan, chief financial officer and Peter Cirino, chief operating officer of ECARX, will present in a fireside chat and host meetings with investors at the 35th Annual Roth Conference to be held on March 12-14, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

Investors that wish to meet with Mr Narasimhan and Mr Cirino on March 14 are welcome to coordinate the meeting via their Roth representatives. Alternatively, they may contact ECARX's investor relations team, which can coordinate meetings either face-to-face at the conference or alternatively via an online virtual meeting in the weeks following.

Since the start of 2023, ECARX has announced several important partnerships and collaborations. Alongside SiEngine, a leading automotive semiconductor company and investee of ECARX, the company established a strategic collaboration with FAW, a leading automaker in China, to work on the development of world-leading high-performance digital cockpits based on the SE1000 System-on-a-Chip from SiEngine. The new digital cockpit is planned for mass production by the end of 2023 and will be initially rolled out to empower FAW vehicles.

In addition, ECARX and smart unveiled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, NV their co-developed high-performance immersive digital cockpit computing platform powered by AMD technology. The next-generation digital cockpit, set to feature in smart's battery electric vehicles to be launched from 2024, is the first in-vehicle computing platform designed and developed by ECARX using AMD technology, following their global strategic collaboration announced in August 2022.

These announcements build on the strong momentum seen in the second half of 2022 such as the debut of ECARX's next-generation digital head unit on the new Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUV and smart #1.

About ECARX

ECARX ECX is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company's products have been integrated into more than 3.7 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and has grown to almost 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

