mdf commerce announces a change to its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. ("mdf commerce" or the "Corporation") MDF, a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Lester Fernandes from the Board of Directors of the Corporation effective March 2, 2023. mdf commerce thanks Mr. Fernandes for his dedicated service on the Board of Directors.

mdf commerce inc. MDF enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software as a service (SaaS) solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement (formerly Strategic Sourcing), ecommerce and emarketplaces solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677- 9088.

