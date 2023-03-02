Pineapple Energy to Participate at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY (the "Company" or "Pineapple Energy"), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management participate at the 35th Annual Roth conference in Laguna Niguel, California. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference on March 13th – 14th. Attendance at the conference is open to clients of Roth Capital Partners. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact your Roth sales representative.



About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

