Valneva to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Saint-Herblain (France), March 1, 2023 – Valneva SE VALNVLA, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that its senior management will present and participate in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, to take place in-person March 6 - 8, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Key topics to be covered by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach and Chief Financial Officer Peter Bühler include the Company's late-stage vaccine candidates targeting chikungunya (VLA1553) and Lyme disease (VLA15).

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2022, at 10:30am ET and will be accessible live via the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/valn/2015538. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event in the "Investors" section of the Valneva website at www.valneva.com.

To request a meeting at the event, please contact your representative at Cowen.

