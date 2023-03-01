ECR 2023 in Vienna, Esaote presents new ultrasound system: MyLab X90

VIENNA, Austria, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaPresse - Esaote, a leading Italian company in ultrasound, dedicated MRI and healthcare IT, unveiled today the new MyLab™X90 premium ultrasound system, with a ceremony dedicated to the European Society of Radiology, on the occasion of ECR 2023 in Vienna.



"MyLab™X90 provides premium performance and it is designed to maximize diagnostic confidence and streamline workflows through automation," said Guillaume Gauthier, Global Product Marketing Manager Esaote. "Artificial intelligence is at the heart of the system. Our Augmented Insight™ includes A.I.- powered solutions with a multidisciplinary clinical approach."

"MyLab™X90 was designed according to an operator-centric approach, to provide an unparalleled user experience," stated Florence Labb, Global Customer Marketing Manager Esaote. "Our target is making complex processes simpler and advanced technologies readily available in everyday clinical practice. With MyLab™X90, healthcare professionals can expect a truly transformative experience in this respect."

Technology-wise, MyLab™X90 offers premium-level components such as ClearWave architecture, XCrystal probes and an eLed monitor. MyLab X90 is the result of strategic developments and international multidisciplinary teams focused on innovation and enriches the range of ultrasound systems Esaote offers.

The ceremony took place at Esaote Booth, where it is possible to deepen features and performances of the new system throughout the duration of the Congress.

