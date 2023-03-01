With 5.5% CAGR, Rugged Servers Market Size Worth USD 893.5 Million by 2030

Pune, India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rugged servers market size was valued at USD 587.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 614.3 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 893.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rugged servers are a special division of servers that are built to stand harsh environmental conditions such as excess vibrations, humidity, dust, and heat, among others. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled "Rugged Servers Market Forecast, 2023-2030."
Key Industry Development
October 2022: Dell expanded its product portfolio by implementing a frontier software platform onto its rugged and edge computing capable products. This enables access to multi-cloud technologies and IoT infrastructure. The company also expanded their partner ecosystem by deploying services and products to manufacturing edge.
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|5.5%
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 893.5 Million
|Base Year
|2022
|Rugged Servers Market Size in 2022
|USD 587.9 Million
|Historical Data for
|2019 to 2021
|No. of Pages
|140
|Segments covered
|Cooling Type, Industry and Geography
|Rugged Servers Market Growth Drivers
|Multiple Device Integrations to Propel Market Growth
Key Takeaways
- Data centres function as a critical infrastructure in every industry, hence it would positively impact the growth of the market.
- Manufacturers are responding to market changes and implementing advanced technologies into their industries.
- Industry Analysis: Partnership and Collaborations in the Defence & Military Industry to Propel the Market Growth
- Rugged Servers Market Size in North America was USD 219.8 Million in 2022
- Rugged servers are majorly deployed in the defence & military industry to sustain harsh weather, extreme conditions, and vibrations.
Drivers and Restraints
- Multiple Device Integrations to Propel Market Growth
- Multiple device integrations and stringent regulations for device safety and serviceability are projected to drive the rugged servers market growth.
- Manufacturers have been changing and implementing advanced technologies into their industries.
- Device integration allows providers to implement multi-functionality devices into their business models.
- This process increased the device capabilities and sales growth by transforming stand-alone devices into highly functional multi-purpose devices.
- Rugged servers offer military-grade standards to providing operating temperature and humidity.
- However, high costs of the initial setup and maintenance of the server will impede the market expansion.
Segment
Fan-based to Lead Due to Innovative Launch of Noise-less Fans
According to cooling type, the market is divided into passive and fan based. Fan-based cooling systems hold the largest part and will witness a significant CAGR due to innovative launch of noise-less fans and instant response toward heat. Passive cooling reduces the number of moving parts, which further contributes to deployability in remote areas and harsher environments.
Defense & Military Industry to Lead the Segment As Servers Can Sustain Harsh Conditions
According to industry, the market is divided into IT, telecom, aviation, defense & military, oil & gas, manufacturing, marine, energy & power, and others. Defense & military sector is set to dominate as rugged servers are majorly deployed in defense and military to sustain harsh weather, extreme conditions, and vibrations. Moreover, these servers provide potential for additional non-consumer software and add-on equipment. The server's capabilities are also applicable in other defense forces such as marine, aerospace, and naval forces.
Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Regional Insights
North America to Dictate Market Share Due to Increasing Usage of Cloud-based Applications
North America is expected to hold the majority rugged servers market share due to increasing usage of cloud-based applications. Growth in the region is attributed to high investments by the U.S. Department of Defense for IT modernization programs. The North America region is also estimated to register a healthy growth of 4.6% from 2022-29.
Europe is projected to show important progression due as increase in defense spending. Germany, Romania, Belgium, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and Poland are planning to increase defense spending since Russia-Ukraine war.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to show steady growth due to increasing number of industrial and residential communication network services. Additionally, with the development of the aerospace and military industries across the region, the demand for ruggedized servers is expected to increase significantly.
Competitive Landscape
Implementing Multiple Device Integrations by Key Market Players to Propel Market Progress
The market players have been implementing multiple device integrations with their stand-alone rugged servers for enhancing the customer experience. In May 2022, MPL AG launched a CEC generation solution providing ultra-compact design and compliance certification for wide operating temperatures. Additionally, the company also offered passive cooling solutions and server capabilities to a small form factor workstation to meet customer requirements.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Report
- Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Mercury Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Elma Electronic (Switzerland)
- Crystal Group Inc. (U.S.)
- Core Systems (U.S.)
- Systel Inc. (U.S.)
- Trenton Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Pentagon Rugged Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- NCS Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- ZMicro (U.S.)
FAQ's
What is the size of the global rugged servers market?
The Rugged Servers Market size was valued at USD 587.9 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 614.3 million in 2023 to USD 893.5 million by 2030
What was the growth rate of the global rugged servers market?
The global rugged servers market is expected to expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over forecast period 2023 to 2030.
