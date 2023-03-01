LoRaWAN® Live Orlando to Showcase Global Smart Cities, Buildings and Utilities Deployments and Technological Advances Using LoRaWAN

FREMONT, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the full program for LoRaWAN Live Orlando, offering a wide variety of programming across technical and certification tracks, business developments and solutions, global and regional deployments, and live demos and exhibitions with a focus on smart cities, buildings and utilities. This is the first LoRaWAN Live event of 2023 and the only LoRaWAN Live of 2023 in the Americas and will take place at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando in Orlando, Florida, USA, from 15-16 March 2023.



Program highlights include LoRa Alliance CEO and Chairwoman Donna Moore speaking about the LoRa Alliance ecosystem's work to deliver solutions for digital transformation that optimize business operations, work environments, critical infrastructure, and environmental sustainability. As part of her keynote, she will host a panel with the City of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and its partners TEKTELIC, eleven-x and OrbiWise from the LoRaWAN ecosystem to learn how Calgary became a world-class smart city using LoRaWAN.

Additionally, MetaWorldX will share a live demonstration of a real smart city pulling in real-time LoRaWAN data as part of a city scale digital twin project. A second demo from Actility and Semtech will show how easy and economical it is to use LoRaWAN's new relay feature to extend coverage in dense urban environments and underground, which is a critical advantage for LoRaWAN's use in cities, buildings and utilities. Other program highlights include featured presentations from Cisco, Georgia-Pacific and Mueller Water Products.

"The LoRa Alliance LoRaWAN Live events are must-attend learning and networking opportunities for anyone involved in IoT deployments, whether you're at the earliest stages of inquiry or actively deploying LoRaWAN," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "We're coming to Orlando next month because of the amazing growth we've seen in LoRaWAN deployments across the Americas, including massive projects in Latin America. LoRaWAN Live Orlando is the best opportunity this year to hear from, meet and network with our tremendous ecosystem and learn about LoRaWAN technology and how it can help you enable digital transformation to advance your business and sustainability goals."

LoRaWAN Live offers visitors the opportunity to join global LoRaWAN leaders, innovators, developers, system integrators, network providers, device manufacturers, end users, media, and more to connect, exchange ideas, share large-scale success stories, go in-depth about LoRaWAN features, and create partnerships. The event will also feature an extensive vendor marketplace, allowing visitors to explore LoRaWAN solutions and experience a multitude of live demonstrations.

Key session highlights include:

Latin America

How ST Engineering is using IoT to increase the quality of life for citizens in Brazilian cities (ST Engineering and Everynet)

Panel: Get ready for smart metering with DLMS over LoRaWAN, featuring a discussion of current deployments in Brazil (Aklio, Everynet, HTMicron, NEPEN and Semtech)

Leveraging an FCC Radio Approval in Latin America—Except when you cannot (Approve-IT)

Panama Canal: LoRaWAN Deployment Helps Canal Operators Track Sulfur Dioxide Emissions by Each Ship (Kerlink and Senzary)

Smart Cities

Panel: LoRaWAN for Smart Cities (3S, Brunata MINOL Zenner Group, OrbiWise, Seeed Studio and X-TELIA)

Building a city scale digital twin (MetaWorldX)

uCifi Alliance Unified Data Model and LoRaWAN Synergies (Kerlink)

Innovative LoRaWAN Partnerships Between Universities and Local Communities (Center for IOT Engineering and Innovation - East Carolina University)

Smart Building

LoRaWAN Delivers Enhanced Restroom Experiences (Georgia-Pacific and Comcast's MachineQ)

New National Gas Standard Sets the Stage for LoRaWAN Implementation (Senet and ProSentry)

From GM to Delta Airlines: Construction Sites Made Safer and More Productive Using Smart Badges (Kwant)

Ghirardelli Square: LoRaWAN Innovations provide a path to protect and preserve a sweet piece of American history (Kairos)

Crossing the Chasm – Where LoRaWAN is Scaling Fast with Strong ROI (MultiTech)

Smart Refrigeration with LoRaWAN: How to Comply with Regulations, Reduce Food Waste (MultiTech, PwC and Therma, moderated by IoT for All)

Panel: Building Intelligence with LoRaWAN (AvalonBay, Klika Tech, Nordic Propeye and Vutility, moderated by Moor Insights & Strategy)





Smart Utilities

LoRaWAN: the Right Technology for Utilities (Zenner USA)

Panel: Protect Water with LoRaWAN (APANA, LimnoTech, Mueller Water Products, moderated by James Brehm & Associates)

Utility Infrastructure Modernization & Service Optimization (Senet)

From AMR to AMI: Transforming Legacy Systems with LoRaWAN (Mainlink)

Transforming IoT Utility Metering - From Innovation to Mainstream Technology (Actility and MarineSync)

Integrating Legacy Energy Meters to a LoRaWAN Smart Grid (Instituto Federal do Amazonas - Innovation hub)

Media Event on March 15 at 10:30

Media and analysts are invited to attend the 2-day conference at no cost. It will also feature a media event at 10:30 am on March 15, 2023. The following companies will make announcements from the event: the LoRa Alliance, Actility, City of Calgary, Dryad, Everynet, Peplink, Seeed, and Semtech. Contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for your complimentary registration details.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of fixed and mobile IoT applications and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

