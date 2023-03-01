SimpliFed Announces Improved Baby Formula Access Through Transparency and Evidence-Based Research

ITHACA, NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the telehealth service dedicated to democratizing access to inclusive infant feeding support, announced that it has launched a distribution partnership with Nature's One, the makers of Baby's Only® Formulas. Through the partnership, SimpliFed will provide families in need with access to organic infant formula. This partnership marks the first time in history that a lactation support company stands by its vision of ensuring every parent feels confident in how they feed their baby – no matter how they feed their baby during those first few weeks and months of life. Research indicates that three out of four SimpliFed patients supplement their feeding journey at some point with a mix of expressed breast milk, donor milk, and/or infant formula. SimpliFed believes parents have the right to decide what is best for their family members' health and body , and the way they choose to feed their baby.



"We are here to squash the ‘breastfeeding vs. formula' debate once and for all: Breastfeeding is great, infant formula is great. End of discussion," said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. "This partnership gives families choice. In a year where choices have been taken away from women and families, it is time to give them that choice back. We've earned a trusted relationship with parents and we continue supporting them as they breastfeed fully or transition to formula in combination or fully. That's why, in partnership with Nature's One, we are improving access to safe, affordable and trusted organic formula – to provide parents with an option for support no matter how you feed your baby."

Through the partnership, parents are able to go to the SimpliFed website and receive on-demand, insurance-covered guidance from certified baby feeding experts and may also secure Nature's One, a trusted organic infant formula as either a single purchase, or subscription package. The formula will be priced comparatively to in-store offerings to allow for an accessible, affordable option.

"Nature's One takes great pride in the evidence-based approach from the ingredients, the facility, and the team that has spent years to ensure our infant formula is safe, nutritious, and accessible for families," said Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature's One. "We think that organic infant formula should be priced ‘family-friendly' so every family has access to the best formula for their child."

The SimpliFed team includes a network of lactation consultants, nurses, nurse practitioners, doulas, social workers, and working parents who have extensive baby feeding-specific training and clinical credentials. Health plans are required by law to cover breastfeeding support under the Affordable Care Act, and this regulatory clause is the precise reason that Andrea Ippolito founded SimpliFed – to democratize access to these free services and support families across the US.

"Infant formula is the most regulated food in the US – and that is a good thing! By law, the FDA confirms that no matter which formula parents use, it is safe and will allow your baby to grow and be healthy," said Ippolito. "SimpliFed is providing transparency for families through its partnership with Nature's One. Everyone should feel good about how they feed their baby, no matter how they do it."

To date, the company has secured national contracts to serve TRICARE and Aetna® commercial members and serves Medicaid members in several states. SimpliFed works with more than 50 employers through a partnership with Milk Stork and has partnered with health care systems, clinicians, and community-based organizations.

More information about SimpliFed can be found at https://www.simplifed.com/

More information about Nature's One can be found at https://www.naturesone.com

ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed is the telehealth platform democratizing access to baby feeding and breastfeeding services. By providing high-quality virtual care covered by insurance, the Ithaca, New York-based company envisions a world where every parent feels good about feeding their family – because baby feeding and breastfeeding is central to maternal and infant health. Founded in 2019 by Andrea Ippolito, a biomedical engineer and mom of two, SimpliFed provides evidence-based and inclusive virtual baby feeding services to everyone, no matter how they choose to feed their baby. SimpliFed's mission is to create a new model for optimal baby feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby's first foods. For more information on SimpliFed: https://www.simplifed.com/

Attachments

Carson Quinn ZindseyMEDIA public relations on behalf of SimpliFed 3123399779 carson@zindsey.com