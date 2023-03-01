Mainz Biomed Recognizes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Throughout "Blue" March 2023

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed NV MYNZ ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, joins advocacy organizations around the world in recognizing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases in 2020. This year, Mainz Biomed will be hosting several educational and training events throughout Germany to raise awareness of the importance of early detection.



"We have developed these events to support the colorectal cancer community, as this disease is the third most common cancer globally and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the US," said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. "Our goal is to reduce these statistics and save lives by raising awareness about the simplicity and efficacy of using at-home CRC detection kits, like ColoAlert. Our non-invasive DNA stool test allows people to screen themselves in the comfort of their own home and then receive a follow-up notification from their physician to discuss results and next steps."

Upcoming Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Events

Professionals

Training Sessions for gastroenterologists, healthcare providers

Gastro-Update Conference;

#1 Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, 2023 (Time TBD)

Rheingoldhalle; Mainz

#2 Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, 2023 (Time TBD)

Berlin Congress Center; Berlin/Livestream

Public

Educational Event for patients, families, caregivers, advocates

Saturday, March 11, 2023 (09:00-16:00)

(Outdoor event venue TBD); Mainz Altstadt

Mainz Biomed invites others to further amplify awareness of CRC by using the #BlueForCRC and #CRCAwareness hashtags on social media and "going blue" on Friday, March 3 by dressing in blue!

For media inquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

In Europe:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann

+49 211 529252 20

mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu



In the US:

Spectrum Science

Melissa Laverty/Valerie Enes

+1 540 272 6465

mainz@spectrumscience.com