Glass Bottle Decorator Finishes Expansion

Adding printing capacity and warehousing for screen printing glass bottles.

Portage, WI February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loggerhead Deco, a leading decorator of screen-printed glass bottles, has completed the next phase of a $1.3M growth plan. The addition of 2 automatic screen presses and 2 warehouses provided the additional print capacity and space required for the company's growth. In addition to the multicolor KBA-Kammann CNC production lines, these state of the art machines are the most advanced printing machines in the world for decorating glass bottles at high speeds. Providing full CNC technology allows for perfect print registration. The machines are capable of printing full bottle coverage on round, oval and square shaped bottles in addition to printing on the neck. This investment in equipment and warehousing further demonstrates Loggerhead's commitment to the green movement and the reduction of packaging carbon footprint.



The facility is setup to decrease or eliminate VOC (volatile organic compounds) from the decorating process by utilizing highly efficient ultraviolet light (UV). The new equipment also utilizes UVLED to reduce energy consumption. "The markets we service require us to provide leading edge decorating capabilities along with a high awareness of our environment. The machines provide all of that ability and so much more to our current printing capacity," says Steve Gilbertson, Loggerhead's Founder and CEO. "The future continues to be very dynamic in our served markets."



About Loggerhead Deco Inc.:

Loggerhead provides industry leading glass decoration services such as screen printing, bottle frosting and fulfillment services to the wine & spirits, specialty food and beverage industries. Customers are spread across the United States and other countries. To learn more, visit http://www.loggerheaddeco.com/.

