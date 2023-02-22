Introducing Grand Dunman - a New Launch Luxury Condominium Development in Tanjong Katong Along Dunman Road

Singapore, Singapore February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grand Dunman, Singapore, is a new launch luxury condominium development in the heart of Tanjong Katong along dunman road, is set to redefine luxury living in Singapore. Developed by a renowned developer SingHaiyi, Grand Dunman offers a premium living experience with exceptional design, superior quality, and unparalleled amenities. The Grand Dunman floor plan is also highly optimised for fully functional living with spacious living spaces.



The development features over 1,000 units, ranging from 2-bedroom to 4-bedroom units, each designed with modern living in mind. The units offer spacious layouts, top-of-the-line appliances, and high-quality finishes that appeal to discerning buyers.



The stunning architecture of Grand Dunman is a fusion of modern and traditional design. The development is designed to reflect the rich heritage of the Tanjong Katong area while incorporating contemporary elements to create a timeless aesthetic.



Residents of Grand Dunman will enjoy a host of world-class amenities, including a complete-length lap pool, a fully equipped gym, and a rooftop garden with stunning views of the city skyline. The development also features a clubhouse, a children's playground, and a BBQ area, providing residents ample space to entertain and relax.



Located in one of the most coveted areas in Singapore, Grand Dunman offers unparalleled connectivity to the city's top attractions, shopping malls, and top-notch schools. In addition, Tanjong Katong is a vibrant and eclectic neighborhood known for its rich history, diverse culture, and excellent dining options.



"We are thrilled to introduce Grand Dunman, a development that embodies luxury living at its finest," said the developer's spokesperson. "We are confident that Grand Dunman will set a new standard for luxury living in Singapore, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents."



Grand Dunman is now open for registration. For more information, please visit their website at https://thegranddunman.sg/.

