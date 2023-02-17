New Music: Satisfaction by Scribbles Who

Scribbles Who's Upcoming & Seductive Afrobeat Track Quenches Our Thirst.

Atlanta, GA February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- www.scribbleswho.com/music



Serving up Afrobeat on new levels, Scribbles Who is releasing her new single ''Satisfaction''; a pivotal record that warmly invites a fusion of pop, afrobeat, soul and R&B that is intended to make the listener discover a moment of pleasure and loosen up to the single's hypnotic rhythmic pulse.



Around the deepening percussion, the reverb-drenched bassline creates an arousing atmosphere as it grooves in time with Scribble Who's almost ethereally light R&B vocals, which are put through effects to heighten the eroticism.



On "Satisfaction," Scribbles Who has successfully found a way to create a sound unique to her, which displays her talent in the art of rhythm and rhymes. The song is produced by NOYDB productions and is one for Africa to Ibiza.



Her African meets pop sound has sent waves through the industry. With many releases in 2022 alone, she’s adding another to the cascade of hits with this latest single, the first from her upcoming "12 Nights Under The Sun" EP, a project inspired by her travels in Africa.



With an EP coming this year, Scribbles Who has plans to put herself on the map. "Satisfaction" is out February 17 on major streaming platforms.



www.canva.com/design/DAFYryhOOJY/VmArp7hnFFwzL2Vrxvz9fg/view

Contact Information:

Papermill Self Publishing Group

Victor Ramirez

786-999-5151

Contact via Email

scribbleswho.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/879652



Press Release Distributed by PR.com