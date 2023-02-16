Empowered Systems Closes FY 2022 with High-Powered Growth

Dover, DE February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Empowered Systems, the leader in no-code, low-code governance, risk, and compliance application automation software and risk management solutions, announced on 31 January 2022, a closure of fiscal year 2022 with high-powered growth focused around our low-code/no-code platform, EmpoweredNEXT® and our award-winning Connected Risk® GRC software.



Empowered’s 2022 highlights include:



Launch of our newest solution, EmpoweredESG®: Empowered Systems launched its newest solution built on the EmpoweredNEXT® no-code platform, EmpoweredESG®. EmpoweredESG® allows organizations of any size to advance their ESG risk management with confidence by giving them a clear impact of their impact and responsibilities using an objectives-centric approach mapped to the most common ESG frameworks, like GRESB, GRI, SASB, and more.



Enhanced User Experience Updates: Empowered Systems embarked on a new journey to provide their existing and prospective customers with a new user experience adding exceptional features and functionality like new table display functions, graphing capabilities, and a brand new React-enabled interface that improves the user experience in Connected Risk®, EmpoweredESG®, and AutoAudit® Cloud.



Record Breaking Growth: Empowered Systems added new accounts and brand-new engagements to our Connected Risk® platform and expanded sales opportunities using their enhanced solutions offerings, including New Product Approval, Model Risk Management, and Digital Policy Management. In addition, their record-breaking growth was spurred by a significant uptick in new sales and a record-breaking revenue growth.



Expanded Partnerships: Empowered Systems expanded their partnerships on the EmpoweredNEXT® platform with the inclusion of FinTech Studios. Using cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, FinTech Studios intelligent search technology, combined with user-defined channels, dashboards and dynamic alerts instantly deliver highly relevant news, research and market analytics in real-time, covering millions of public and private companies, people, topics and market events from millions of global sources in 42 languages.



“Empowered’s success in 2022 would not be possible without the support of the amazing team that we have here,” said Empowered Systems’ CEO, John Moorefield. “Our company has gone through tremendous change in the last year and it’s a testament to our team that we have been able to deliver on such amazing results in 2022.”



