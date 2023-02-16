Expand Your Awareness at the Awakening Conference with Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith and Dr. Carlton Pearson

First Unity Spiritual Campus leader Reverend Jon Scott and his wife Kerri Bell Scott will be hosting their first annual Awakening Conference from April 20 to 23. Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to experience a life-changing shift through a variety of empowering activities designed to raise your consciousness. First Unity is welcoming an exciting lineup of world-renowned speakers including Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Dr. CarltonPearson and others.

St. Petersburg, FL February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Expand your awareness at the Awakening Conference, Rising Into Consciousness First Unity Spiritual Campus.



460 46th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, FL

April 20th-23rd



First Unity Spiritual Campus leader Reverend Jon Scott and his wife Kerri Bell Scott will be hosting their first annual Awakening Conference from April 20 to 23. Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to experience a life-changing shift through a variety of empowering activities designed to raise your consciousness. First Unity is welcoming an exciting lineup of world-renowned speakers including Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Dr. Carlton Pearson, Dr. Lakara Foster and Reverend D.E. Paulk, who have collectively changed the lives of millions across the globe.



Conference attendees can also expect to witness empowering and inspiring international musical performances by First Unity’s Spiritual Voices and other special guests, led by Minister of Performing Arts Wanda Nero Butler.



This powerful event will feature delicious food to provide attendees with nourishing meals, snacks and beverages to help them stay energized and hydrated throughout the duration of the conference. The consciously curated Awakening Marketplace will feature a diverse selection of beautiful artisan creations as well as wonderful tools for life transformation.



VIP ticket holders are invited to attend the VIP Reception for a chance to mingle with the conference speakers, Reverend Jon Scott, Kerri Bell Scott, Wanda Nero Butler and other performers.



“We are grateful and excited to be able to offer this special spiritual experience to our community and the world,” said Scott. “This event is the perfect opportunity to explore your true potential and deepen your connection with the Divine.”



The Awakening Conference will also be live-streamed and is open to adults of all backgrounds who are interested in exploring their spiritual journey while communing with other souls on their path.



Early-bird discounted tickets are available for a limited time, so register now.



For more information, please visit www.FirstUnity.org/Awakening.

