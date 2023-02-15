Atlanta Jewish Life Festival Returns Again on March 5

Atlanta, GA February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival is returning for a fourth year to the world-famous Georgia Aquarium. Tickets are on sale now for the March 5 event scheduled from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. entering through the Ocean’s Ballroom entrance.



The event, founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, is Atlanta's largest single-day festival promoting and celebrating Jewish and Israeli arts, food, music and culture while connecting the community to local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups with the hope to further strengthen the bonds and understanding of Jewish beliefs, traditions and family. This year, they are adding a splash of the Jewish holiday, Purim. This timely holiday calls festivals and events which includes wearing your favorite costume. The Atlanta Jewish Times is giving away cash prizes to those that are wearing the best costumes.



“We are excited to be back a fourth year, especially as the community feels safer to come to larger gather again,” said Michael Morris, AJLF founder and publisher of the Atlanta Jewish Times. “We are always excited for this unique opportunity to bring thousands of Jewish families together for kosher food, entertainment and a chance to meet informally with over 100 Jewish community service organizations.”



Festivalgoers can expect a variety of kosher foods, music, entertainment for the kids, a Purim costume contest and the opportunity to meet the organizations and institutions that make up the Jewish community here in Atlanta.



Tickets for the event are $22 each, and $8 for children ages 3-12 (tickets for children under 3 are free). A Family Pass for two adults and four children is also available for $65. All tickets include entry to the Georgia Aquarium for the day.



Tickets can be purchased at www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com. The website is also being updated regularly with information on the schedule, vendors and partners who will be participating in the 2023 event.



In addition, the festival is still accepting applications for vendors and community partners. More details can be found on the website under “Get Involved.”



AJLF is presented by the Atlanta Jewish Times, metro Atlanta’s premier Jewish bi-weekly newspaper. Platinum sponsors for the 2023 event include, the Georgia Aquarium, Billi Marcus Foundation, The Marcus Foundation, Lipsey Mountain Spring Water and the Morris Family Foundation. Gold sponsors are the Atlanta Jewish Connector, Balloons Over Atlanta, and AMP’D Entertainment, and Button It Up and there are several more in the Mensch and Friends of the Festival categories.



Media contact or more information:

Kaylene Ladinsky (404) 563-2227| kaylene@atlantajewishtimes.com

Contact Information:

Atlanta Jewish Times

Kaylene Ladinsky

404-883-2130

Contact via Email

https://www.atlantajewishtimes.com/

