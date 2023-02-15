El Chaval de la Bachata and Wilven Bello Release Their New Single and Music Lyric Video, "Me Engañaste"

New York, NY February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wilven Bello teams up with renowned bachata singer El Chaval de la Bachata to release their new single and music lyric video, “Me Engañaste,” via label Element Music Group, distributed by The Orchard, with marketing and brand partnership handled by AR1Digital.



This creative bachata duo speak intimately about heartache and betrayal, emphasizing doubt and deception in a relationship.



Wilven Bello, also known as “Wilson Gil,” was discovered by his manager Daniel Ogando, who by trade is also an established composer and lyricist in the music industry.



Upon conversing with Daniel, he made it known his eclectic sound did not come from just his culture music, but from his passion for diversity of sound, harmony, and technique. Leonardo Paniagua, Luis Segura, Anthony Santos, Aventura, Drake, Chris Brown and The Weekend were just a few of his Pandora artist playlist favorites that elevated his passion for music in expressing his own version of life experiences.



With the guidance of established industry relationships, Wilven wrote his first album, “Love Hurts Project.” Shortly after, he was introduced to Lenny Santos and Max Agende, of the renowned group Aventura, where he was signed to Lenny Santos' exclusive label, Element Music Group.



Since then, Wilven released his first single, entitled, “Ultima Botella and Venenosa,” featuring Lenny Santos and Max Agende, generating over 2,000,000 views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of release and placing top 20 on the Latin Tropical BillBoard Charts.



To the bachata fans, this is just a taste of what we can expect from Wilven Bello. For additional details on his music, tour and personal detz, follow him on his social media platforms:



