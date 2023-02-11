Project PRC Launches to Address Housing Crisis and Homelessness in America

Homelessness and hunger are two of the most pressing issues facing communities across America. However, it can be difficult to know how to make a meaningful impact on these issues. Find out how you can help.

Arlington, TX February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Their goal is to help 1,000 families this year with housing, food, educational programs, and hope.



Project PRC Corporation, a nonprofit organization based in Arlington, Texas, has announced its launch to address the housing crisis in America and help communities grow and prosper. The organization focuses on developing apartment communities, student housing, low to moderate income housing, workforce housing, and more, with the goal of creating new homes and helping stop homelessness in America.



"At Project PRC Corporation, we believe everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home," said Charles Williams, Chairman of the Board, Project PRC Corporation. "Our mission is to help families and communities in need by providing housing and support services, and we're thrilled to officially launch and start making a difference."



Giving people hope today & forever



✔ P3 partnerships with government entities, public and private Schools and universities

✔ Low to moderate income and student housing

✔ Infrastructure improvement

✔ Redevelopment of abandoned properties

✔ Onsite food banks, after school programs, and job training



To learn more about Project PRC Corporation, make a donation, or get involved, visit https://projectprc.org or follow the organization on social.



Contact:

Project PRC Corporation

701 Highlander Blvd.

Ste. 359

Arlington, TX 76015

P: (682) 354-4483

E: info@projectprc.org



About Project PRC Corporation



Project PRC Corporation is a nonprofit organization based in Arlington, Texas, with the mission of addressing the housing crisis in America and helping communities grow and prosper. The organization focuses on developing apartment communities, student housing, low to moderate income housing, workforce housing, and more, relying on tax deductible donations to make a positive impact. Project PRC Corporation is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 88-4009642) and is not affiliated with any religious or political groups.

