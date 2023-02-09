Competency Exchange, an Innovative & Unique Technology Specializing in Competency for Healthcare Staffing, is Live & Ready for Partners in Contingent Staffing Agencies

Houston, TX February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Competency Exchange is excited to announce the Go Live with a new innovative and adaptive competency testing platform for the healthcare community.



Healthcare and care delivery systems are changing; evidence-based competency assessment ensures the clinical workforce is equipped to achieve optimal performance outcomes. The success of the staffing agency's business relies on the clinician’s ability to provide comprehensive care required by the facility’s complex and diverse staffing needs.



The Competency Exchange platform for competency assessment and skills evaluation saves time and money. The clinician completes a single point assessment from any device that has web access; no API necessary. After a short survey identifying the staff members discipline and specialty, the technology generates a unique quotient-oriented test and skills checklist. The output of this clinician unique assessment is the Competency Index (CI). The CI designates the clinician’s validated competencies, identifying the level of skill achieved by ranking the clinician’s competency level at novice, advanced beginner, competent, proficient, or expert. There is no pass/fail score assigned, but instead national benchmarking identifies clinicians rank, giving a constructive view of their aptitude.



Reduce the time and hassle of assessment testing for contingency staff and get them placed stat. Competency Exchange provides the only platform for clinicians to demonstrate competency with a single assessment. One test. One result. Countless hours saved.



The Competency Exchange platform is strategically built to provide rigorous and streamlined testing for contingent staffing. They are proud to offer a clinically validated repository of over 7,000 questions that is used to build the unique clinician test. Their competency creators are clinical experts in over 20 disciplines and has 20+ years in the business of healthcare education and competency testing.



They are ready to partner with staffing agencies in the United States looking to update their current practice with a more efficient and individualized competency validation process.



The platform is live, effective February 1, 2023, and offering a free trial period to all new staffing agencies ready to make the switch to a one test competency assessment.



For more information or to schedule a live demo with a member of their expert team, check out https://competencyexchange.com.

