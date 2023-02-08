Excellent Reviews Continue for Author Darius Myers & Black Camelot Series

Darius Myers is the author of the Black Camelot Series. Four books are completed and each have received stellar reviews from noted book reviewer, Midwest Book Review.

African-American author Darius Myers has much to smile about nowadays; reviews of his last two books, "Blacks Camelot’s Days of War" and "Black Camelot’s Dazed By Death," are why for the New York City-based author and former media and advertising industry executive. The author’s excitement stem from superb reviews as the book world continues to recognize his talent as a fiction novelist.



“I love that critics are enjoying my work. I am doing what I love. I write three to four hours daily for 90 days when I am working on a book and its work that I enjoy. The best days are when my plots or characters go down a path, with twists and turns I didn’t anticipate---and now that I am deep in the Black Camelot series that happens a lot. Its these days when the characters come to life, sometimes so dramatically, I feel as if they are in the room with me. So, it means a lot when the critics say nice things, especially as a black writer who has created this suspense-filled world featuring amazing black and multicultural characters in odds-defying roles.”



Myers continued, “My productivity has been high with the Black Camelots. I’ve turned out four Black Camelot books, a fifth book is coming in March and I have another one in the vault that is 75% completed. That book is in the vault with a very intriguing non-Black Camelot book that I want to release late this summer. This entire process is exciting, energizes me and why I have one of the most gratifying jobs in the world.”



Midwest Book Reviews calls the author’s works “original and riveting... and continue to showcase Darius Myers' impressive and narrative driven storytelling skills.” The reviews go on to say that the books are “masterfully, scripted, action adventure” novels that “will have a very special appeal to fans of dystopian suspense thriller fiction.”



Myers is also thrilled that Midwest Book Review highly recommends the Black Camelot books to libraries. The review for book #4 was particularly meaningful calling it, “A riveting read from cover to cover, 'Black Camelot's Dazed By Death' is an unreservedly recommended addition to community library Mystery/Suspense collections.”



“The library validation for the series is extremely meaningful,” Myers said. “Some of my fans have asked if they can find my books at their local libraries so they can tell friends about it. This review will help get my books to libraries.”



He continues, “Good reviews are door openers with libraries across the country. It will help me put into action the old adage from my business days of ‘think global, act local.’ They make the purchase decision easier for libraries and new readers.”



Myers ended the interview with a reflection on the influences of his writing, “As a child I remember sitting around a table and hearing my elders tell stories. These were fascinating people with the greatest imaginations. They captured my mind with their unbelievable stories and even bigger personalities. That’s what I do now---capture imaginations and minds. It’s also why I am confident that I have some runway with this series. I created a fascinating group of black people who are named the royals of the biggest city in the world. This group could only exist if they have a lot style, glamour, live lives with thrills and action and adventures, and have a nemesis, or two. Of course, these nemesis would be people that you’d hate as much as you’d love the royals. I’m four books in, but feel like I’m just getting started.”



Critique: "Black Camelot's Days of War" is the third volume in author Darius Myers' original and riveting Black Camelot series and continues to showcase Darius Myers impressive and narrative driven storytelling skills. Packed with action, suspense, and one compulsive thriller of a read from first page to last, "Black Camelot's Days of War" is highly recommended for community library Mystery/Suspense collections. It should be noted for personal reading lists that "Black Camelot's Days of War" is also readily available in a digital book format (Kindle, $4.99). It should be noted by librarians that "Black Camelot's Days of War" is also available in a large print edition (Fero Scitus, 9781639444502, $28.95, HC, 328pp).



Critique: "Black Camelot's Dazed By Death" is Book Four of novelist Darius Myers suspense thriller Black Camelot series and like its three predecessors is a masterfully scripted action/adventure novel that will have a very special appeal to fans of dystopian suspense thriller fiction. A riveting read from cover to cover, "Black Camelot's Daze By Death" is an unreservedly recommended addition to community library Mystery/Suspense collections. It should be noted by librarians that there is also a large print edition available of Black Camelot's Daze By Death" (9781088009291, $27.75, HC, 312pp).

