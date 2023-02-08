Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care

The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers.

Rapid City, SD February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals – nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals in total.



BHSH’s ranking as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery is the result of BHSH having the lowest incidents of patient mortality, complications, and readmissions, and the highest levels of patient safety, inpatient service and surgical quality, when compared to nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals.



“To be named as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery is a tremendous honor,” said Lew Papendick, Orthopedic Surgeon and Chairman of the Board, Black Hills Surgical Hospital. “Our goal is always providing the absolute best care, the safest care, and the best experience possible for our patients. To be recognized as being the best in the nation is a testament to the dedication and talents of our exceptional staff and surgeons. Quality expert care leads to quality outcomes and better quality of life and BHSH offers that quality better than anyplace else in the country.”



CareChex® also ranked BHSH as the #1 Hospital in the Market for Overall Hospital Care, Overall Surgical Care, and General Surgery for 2023 in both Medical Excellence and Patient Safety categories.



“To offer the nation’s best orthopedic surgery is a tremendous service, not only for patients in the Black Hills, but to anyone needing orthopedic care in the country,” said Jack Kaup, Chief Executive Officer, Black Hills Surgical Hospital. “From foot and ankle, hand, hip, knee, spine and shoulder procedures, the results of the study show that BHSH is the best choice for orthopedic surgery in the Black Hills, and nationally.”



BHSH’s orthopedic services include a highly personalized Hip and Knee Center, with nurse navigators that work with patients throughout the entire continuum of care, a class-leading total joint replacement robotics program featuring Mako SmartRobotics™, and minimally invasive spine (MIS) surgery; both offering shortened hospital stays, less pain and smaller incisions. BHSH also performs foot and ankle surgeries, arthroscopic shoulder and shoulder replacement surgeries, and various hand procedures. All of BHSH’s award-winning orthopedic surgery is performed by physicians from Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center (BHOSC), the leading orthopedic provider in the region for nearly 50 years.



For more than 25 years, Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been a regional and national leader in quality healthcare. Consistently recognized for patient satisfaction, medical excellence, and patient safety, Black Hills Surgical Hospital employs nearly 500 highly skilled professionals and offers integrated surgical, imaging, pain management, sports medicine and urgent care services. Black Hills Surgical Hospital is proudly owned by physicians.



CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.

